Olivia Culpo Wears Nothing Under Revealing White Dress For Sexy Selfies

Olivia Culpo looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she wore a plunging white dress with no bra underneath, while posing for seriously sexy selfies.

Olivia Culpo, 27, posts sexy selfies all the time, but her latest photos may just be our favorite. The model took to Instagram on August 7, when she posted two different stunning photos of herself posing in a white tunic and matching skirt while going completely braless. Olivia opted to wear a gorgeous two-piece Jonathan Simkai set and the top featured super thin spaghetti straps, while the neckline was an insanely plunging deep V. Meanwhile, the chest of the shirt dropped down super low, allowing the sides to be completely open, revealing massive sideboob, and basically her entire breast. Under the chest was a cutout embroidered trim, while the rest of the top flowed down. As if the shirt couldn’t get any sexier, the back was completely cutout as well.

Olivia paired her pretty crisp white tunic with the matching high-waisted maxi skirt, which featured a plunging slit on the side of her leg. Not only did Olivia look sexy in this revealing ensemble, but she also debuted a brand new haircut, as she posted the photo with the caption, “Bobbin.” While Olivia has always had a bob, her new cut, done by hairstylist, Ruslan Nureev, was extra short and super sleek, as she left it down and straight.

We have been absolutely loving Olivia’s outfits this summer and her style has become unbelievably sexy. Back in July, Olivia strutted down the beach in Miami when she rocked a black one-piece swimsuit which featured a plunging V-neckline that ended all the way at her belly button. The swimsuit showed off massive amounts of cleavage, while the bottoms were hi-cut on the sides and the front of the suit, showing off her bare, toned and tanned legs. Olivia paired the one-piece with a silk black and gold Versace Baroque Silk Midi Dress which was open, but held together at her waist with a black leather belt, and topped her look off with Versace Embellished Leather Sandals.

From crop tops to skintight dresses, plunging necklines and swimsuits – Olivia can pull off any outfit and make it look fabulous and sexy.