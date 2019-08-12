Halsey Defends Miley Cyrus’ Sexuality From Troll Who Blames Liam Hemsworth Split On Bisexuality

Halsey is NOT here for sexuality shamers on the internet. After a Twitter troll blamed Miley Cyrus’ split from her husband on being bisexual, Halsey shut them right down in a tweet of her own.

Queens supporting queens! Pop singer Halsey, 24, came to the defense of Miley Cyrus, 26, on Aug. 11 after a Twitter user shared an insensitive comment surrounding her sexuality. After the online troll said Miley’s split from Liam Hemsworth “confirms that you shouldn’t date bi people,” Halsey refused to stay silent. “Hey tigerbob,” she said, addressing the user. “Doesn’t surprise me that ur saying this and ur page has u crying about Brie Larson too! Stop being afraid of women who aren’t afraid to do what pleases them and not other people :-) ,”Halsey wrote in her message. Tell em’ girl!

Fans instantly praised the “Nightmare” singer for standing up for Miley and shutting down the misconception about bisexuality. “FUCKING TELL EM!!!” one fan wrote in response to her tweet, while another dubbed her a “feminist queen.” “Amazing women supporting amazing women i love!!!” another fan wrote in response.

The nod of support from Halsey comes after Miley’s sudden and highly-publicized split from Liam on August 10. Mere hours after the pop star was seen locking lips with Brody Jenner‘s ex Kaitlynn Carter, 30, the news broke that she and her husband of just eight months were separating. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Miley tells PEOPLE in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

It was just one day before her split with Liam that Miley was seen partaking in a steamy PDA sesh with Kaitlynn, and the photos soon took the internet by storm. The two ladies closely cuddled up on a boat and locked lips as photographers nearby snapped up pics. There’s no word on whether these two are actually an item, but they sure looked smitten with one another! Regardless of where Miley’s romance life leads next, we love seeing Halsey take the time to fiercely defend her.