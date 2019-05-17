Watch
Halsey Transforms Into A Blood-Sucking Vampire In Angsty New ‘Nightmare’ Video

Queen Halsey is back! The singer has been hard at work on her 3rd studio album & the 1st single is a rock-infused bop that returns to her roots.

Halsey, 24, is making our music dreams (and nightmares) come true. The singer just released the lead single off her forthcoming album, and “Nightmare” is as thrilling as you’d expect. The hard-hitting single dropped at the stroke of midnight on May 17, and fans are O-B-S-E-S-S-E-D with both the song and video. “@halsey DID NOT FU**ING DISAPPOINT ,” one fan wrote after listening to the track.

Halsey’s been prepping her solo album, but she’s also been busy laying down several all-star collaborations in the studio. The songstress teamed up with K-Pop superstars BTS for the ultra catchy track, “Boy With Luv.” After much teasing, the colorful visual for their song finally arrived on April 12. Together, the pop star and all seven guys teamed up for a cross-genre collab for the ages and the video had fans losing it. In the clip, each member rocked a different outfit and danced around a colorful backdrop. Eventually, Halsey joined in to sing her verse, and even showed off a few moves of her own in once scene.

Halsey’s third studio album follows up her sophomore record, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, and of course, her highly-acclaimed debut Badlands. Take a listen to the lead track for yourself, above! With a wild, bloodied video to match, this track is every bit as fierce as we’d hoped.