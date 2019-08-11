Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s 18 Most Stylish Moments Ever: Versace Shorts & More

As Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has grown up in front of our eyes, she’s developed a unique sense of style that people can’t stop talking about!

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is only 13 years old, but she’s already quite a fashionista! The teenager is one of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s six children, and she has a chic tomboy sense of style that’s evolved over the years. Earlier this month, Shiloh stepped out wearing a pair of designer Versace shorts, which she paired with a brown vest and black sweatshirt. Seriously, WHO could pull off denim Versace-branded shorts except for her?! Shiloh is a fan of longer shorts, and wears the style while out and about quite often.

Angelina and Brad have always encouraged Shiloh to dress the way she wants, even though it’s drastically different from the much more business casual sense of style that we usually see Angelina in. Not only have we seen Shiloh out and about in her casual streetwear, but we’ve also seen her rock red carpets with her famous family. While attending an event with Angelina a few years ago, Shiloh wore a black collared shirt, which she paired with a vest of the same color and dangling necklace.

She wore a similar look while attending the Toronto International Film Festival with her famous mom in 2017. This time, though, Shiloh paired her black vest with a more oversized, white collared shirt. At the premiere of ‘Unbroken’ in 2014, she matched her brothers, Maddox and Pax Jolie-Pitt, by wearing a suit and tie.

