Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 13, Looks So Grown Up On Outing With Mom Angelina & Sister Zahara, 14

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is growing up before our very eyes! Brad and Angelina’s daughter, 13, wore the coolest outfit while hanging out with her mom and her sister, Zahara.

Is that really Shiloh Jolie-Pitt?? Angelina Jolie‘s daughter is 13 years old now, and she’s basically a mini version of her dad, Brad Pitt. Just look at that smile and blonde hair! Shiloh had a girls’ day out with her mother and her older sister, 14-year-old Zahara Jolie-Pitt, in Los Angeles on July 29, where the trio visited a Hollywood art gallery and skipped outside, hand in hand. And it looks like they took a pitstop at the gift shop on their way out of Leica Gallery, as Shiloh and Zahara were both carrying tote bags full of goodies.

We say this a lot, but it’s so hard to believe that Shiloh already looks this grown up. It seems like just yesterday that she was born, and basically treated like America’s royal baby throughout 2006. In the glimpse photographers captured of the celebrity offspring, Shiloh was spotted leaving Henri Cartier-Bresson‘s The Eye of the Century exhibition with the aforementioned tote bag and a water bottle in hand. Despite the soaring temperatures in Los Angeles that day, the teen covered up in a hoodie and puffer vest to go with her athletic shorts and Nike hi-tops. She accessorized with a backpack and a tiny pinkie ring — and, of course, her adorable braces. Stars: they’re just like us.

It’s actually an outfit we’ve seen before. Shiloh rocked her tried-and-true hoodie, vest, and sneakers combo — this time with Versace jean shorts — while hanging out at Knott’s Berry Farm theme park with little sister Vivienne Jolie-Pitt on July 16. Zahara’s outfit for the art gallery outing mirrored their mom’s ensemble. She rocked a black sweater, black skinny jeans, Converse hi-tops, and a chic backpack purse. She and Shiloh may be close in age, but their personal styles couldn’t be more different.

It’s cute that the Jolie-Pitt sisters love hanging out together. Shiloh and Zahara even have the same best friend: Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. We love that we see the siblings out together all the time!