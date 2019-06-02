Angelina Jolie Takes Shiloh, Who Just Turned 13, & Other Kids On Shopping Trip — See Pics

Angelina Jolie is back in Los Angeles from New Mexico and treated her daughters to a shopping trip, including new teenager Shiloh. The four were all smiles while hitting the shops in new pics.

Angelina Jolie sure does love taking her kids out shopping. On June 2 she took daughters Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and Vivienne, 10, out to a local Best Buy store in LA after treating them to a sushi lunch. It’s wild that someone as famous as Angie, 43, could just buy anything she wanted online, but she loves making sure her kids get out and do normal things like shopping. The actress and her children returned home for the weekend, taking a break from Albuquerque, NM where she’s been filming her new movie To Those Who Wish Me Dead.

Angie held on protectively to Vivienne’s hand as they headed in to a Best Buy electronics store while her older kids excitedly walked ahead. It’s not clear what they purchased, but maybe kids were checking out possible presents for their mom, whose 44th birthday is the following day, June 3. Shiloh just celebrated her 13th birthday on May 26, having an epic party several days later where Angelina rented out an interactive escape room center for Shiloh and her five siblings.

Gorgeous Angelina looked impeccable as always, wearing a black coat, a tight black t-shirt and pants, black calf-high boots and she carried a large black leather bag. At one point when leaving the store, Viv playfully held on to the strap to be close to her mom, smiling from ear to ear. She wore a white t-shirt with a blue plaid shirt over it, pairing it with jeans and blue high top sneakers. The day prior Angie gave Vivienne some one on one shopping time, hitting up a local Daiso Japan store.

Zahara color coordinated with her mom, as the 14-year-old opted for an all black outfit of leggings, a tank top and sweater. Shiloh chose a black hoodie and white shorts with black high top sneaks. As we told you EXCLUSIVELY, Shiloh is looking forwards to a belated birthday party with her dad Brad Pitt, 55, who was away in Europe when she turned 13. “She’s crazy about her dad, so spending time with him is at the top of her wish list. She’s not a demanding kid at all. A low-key birthday party at Brad’s Los Feliz house with cake and games is all she’s asked for,” our insider shared.