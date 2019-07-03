Millie Bobby Brown Had Fun ‘Laughing’ With Shiloh & Zahara Jolie-Pitt At Mel’s Diner, Says Eyewitness

Millie Bobby Brown grabbed lunch with Angelina Jolie’s kids on July 1, and you wouldn’t have been able to tell that they were ‘big celebrities,’ according to an eyewitness at the diner!

Taylor Swift’s squad is for the millennials, but Millie Bobby Brown and the Jolie-Pitts’ crew represent Gen Z! The 15-year-old Stranger Things actress has formed a close friendship with Angelina Jolie’s kids Zahara, 14, and Shiloh, 13, which was evident during their hangout at Mel’s Drive-In diner in West Hollywood on July 1. Millie and Zahara were pictured holding hands, both beaming, but an eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife even more about the friendly lunch!

“They came into the restaurant and were all smiles and having fun talking and laughing. It was exactly what you would expect from teenage girls. Just laughing and chatting and checking stuff on Millie’s phone,” the eyewitness told us. The teens weren’t alone, however: “Their bodyguard was at a table next to them hanging out, eating by himself and not getting into their business and was only there if anyone came up and bugged them, which no one did once.”

“They all shared a few burgers and some other food and their bodyguard took care of the bill and they left without incident,” the eyewitness continued. “They seem to be really good friends and really like enjoying time together. It was very normal and nice. You would never really think they were big celebrities or anything like that at all.”

Shiloh and Zahara also supported Millie by showing face at the Stranger Things 3 premiere party on June 28, where the trio all hung out on the Santa Monica Pier! “Millie Bobby Brown, Zahara and Shiloh were having a great time on the Santa Monica Pier checking out the games and the rides, and MBB and Shiloh were prancing around holding hands as girls do. All very friendly and fun,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Millie does consider the two Jolie-Pitt siblings as her “best friends 4L,” which is what she captioned an Instagram Story shout-out to Shiloh and Zahara on National Best Friends Day (June 8)!