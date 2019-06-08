Millie Bobby Brown Celebrates National Best Friend Day With Cute Pic Of Her With Shiloh & Zahara Jolie-Pitt

Millie Bobby Brown shared a sweet photo of herself hanging out with her BFFs Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt as well as her older sister Paige to Instagram on June 8.

Millie Bobby Brown, 15, didn’t let National Best Friend Day on June 8 go by without giving a shout-out to some of her best friends on social media and they included Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt! The English actress shared an adorable photo of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s daughters to her Instagram story and it was definitely a memorable snapshot. In the pic, Millie can be seen posing and smiling with Zahara, 14, and Shiloh, 13, as well as her older sister Paige. “best friends 4L,” she captioned the post.

In a video clip before the pic, Millie wished her followers a “Happy BFF Day” and advised them to keep sliding to see all her BFFs in the next photos, which included the pic with Zahara, Shiloh and Paige as well as a pic with her “team”, which included her hair stylist Adir Abergel and makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan, and others.

Millie first made headlines for being friends with Zahara and Shiloh in Feb. when she was seen having dinner with them in Los Angeles. Millie’s mom, Kelly, was the chaperone that night and they all seemed to have a great time. The Stranger Things star’s new post about Zahara and Shiloh seems to prove that the dinner was just the beginning of a long lasting friendship that they’re all enjoying!

Since Millie, Zahara and Shiloh are all around the same age, it’s wonderful to see them find friendship in each other and according to a source, who spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, Brad feels the same way. “He’s happy that they’re making friends and having fun,” the source explained. “Brad accepts that they’re both building their social lives and finding their independence. He knows it’s healthy for them.”