Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Brad Pitt ‘Happy’ Shiloh & Zahara Have ‘New Friend’ In Millie Bobby Brown, But Still Feels Protective

Brad Pitt Shiloh
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Hollywood, CA - Angelina Jolie and her kids exit Kabuki Sushi restaurant with full bellies and bright smiles. The actress, 43, is pictured leaving Kabuki in Los Angeles with her children Vivienne, 10, Knox, 10, and Zahara, 14.Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-PittBACKGRID USA 27 JANUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Angelina Jolie buys a new pet at Petco with Shiloh. Shiloh looks casual for the outing as Angelina dons her usual all black attire.Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-PittBACKGRID USA 26 JANUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* **WEB MUST CALL FOR PRICING** - Actress Angelina Jolie takes her twins Knox and Vivienne rock climbing in Los Angeles and it appears that Angelina is quite the expert at the sport!Pictured: Angelina JolieBACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* **WEB MUST CALL FOR PRICING** - Actress Angelina Jolie takes her twins Knox and Vivienne rock climbing in Los Angeles and it appears that Angelina is quite the expert at the sport!Pictured: Angelina JolieBACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 34 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Brad Pitt is happy Shiloh & Zahara hung out with Millie Bobby Brown, but a source close to the star told HL EXCLUSIVELY that he has ‘mixed emotions’ about them ‘growing up’!

While being a protective dad, Brad Pitt also approved of Zahara,14, and Shiloh, 12, having a late night dinner with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown on Feb. 11 (coincidentally they were out with Eleven well past 11pm). A source close to Brad told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that while it’s difficult seeing his kids grow up, he’s OK with them finding their own independence. “Shiloh and Zahara’s night out with Millie Bobby Brown brought up mixed motions for Brad,” our source told us. “On one hand, he’s happy that they’re making friends and having fun. Brad accepts that they’re both building their social lives and finding their independence. He knows it’s healthy for them. But he’s also a very protective dad so it is hard for him to see his babies growing up.”

What’s taken him aback is the fact that Zahara and Shiloh are old enough to socialize with other Hollywood stars. “It blows his mind that they’re already at the age where they’re out at night socializing with a young Hollywood star,” our source went on to say. “Zahara is already a full on teenager and Shiloh is right behind her — she turned 12 in May — so Brad knows it’s right on schedule, but still it’s an adjustment.”

We reported earlier how after attending his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston‘s big 50th birthday celebration, Brad was happy he went. “Brad [Pitt] felt good seeing Jennifer [Aniston] again and spending time with her at her birthday party,” a source close to Brad told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Brad has done a lot of work on himself since being in a relationship with her, so he feels like a different guy. He also still has a lot of love for Jen, his [first] ex-wife. He hopes attending her birthday party may be the start of a new beginning in their journey together. He is trying to keep an open mind about everything.”