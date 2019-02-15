Brad Pitt ‘Happy’ Shiloh & Zahara Have ‘New Friend’ In Millie Bobby Brown, But Still Feels Protective

Brad Pitt is happy Shiloh & Zahara hung out with Millie Bobby Brown, but a source close to the star told HL EXCLUSIVELY that he has ‘mixed emotions’ about them ‘growing up’!

While being a protective dad, Brad Pitt also approved of Zahara,14, and Shiloh, 12, having a late night dinner with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown on Feb. 11 (coincidentally they were out with Eleven well past 11pm). A source close to Brad told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that while it’s difficult seeing his kids grow up, he’s OK with them finding their own independence. “Shiloh and Zahara’s night out with Millie Bobby Brown brought up mixed motions for Brad,” our source told us. “On one hand, he’s happy that they’re making friends and having fun. Brad accepts that they’re both building their social lives and finding their independence. He knows it’s healthy for them. But he’s also a very protective dad so it is hard for him to see his babies growing up.”

What’s taken him aback is the fact that Zahara and Shiloh are old enough to socialize with other Hollywood stars. “It blows his mind that they’re already at the age where they’re out at night socializing with a young Hollywood star,” our source went on to say. “Zahara is already a full on teenager and Shiloh is right behind her — she turned 12 in May — so Brad knows it’s right on schedule, but still it’s an adjustment.”

We reported earlier how after attending his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston‘s big 50th birthday celebration, Brad was happy he went. “Brad [Pitt] felt good seeing Jennifer [Aniston] again and spending time with her at her birthday party,” a source close to Brad told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Brad has done a lot of work on himself since being in a relationship with her, so he feels like a different guy. He also still has a lot of love for Jen, his [first] ex-wife. He hopes attending her birthday party may be the start of a new beginning in their journey together. He is trying to keep an open mind about everything.”