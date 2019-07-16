Shiloh and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt were spotted enjoying a summer day while walking and hanging out with friends at Los Angeles’ popular theme park, Knott’s Berry Farm on July 16.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s kids Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 13, and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 11, proved they’re just like any other kids wanting to have a little fun in the sun when they showed up to Knott’s Berry Farm theme park in Los Angeles, CA on July 16! The blonde cuties were spotted walking and hanging out with friends at the popular location in a rare outing without either of their parents. Shiloh wore a gray hoodie under a brown nylon vest and light blue Versace shorts while Vivienne kept cool in a light gray T-shirt with animal images on it and blue jeans.

When they aren’t hanging out with friends, Shiloh, Vivienne, and their other siblings, including Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, and Knox,11, are usually seen hitting a lot of hot spots in Los Angeles with their mom. Earlier this month, Angelina, Vivienne and Knox were seen around Hollywood, and a couple weeks before that, Angelina and Vivienne were spotted holding hands while shopping in Los Feliz.

In addition to spending time with Angelina, it looks like the kids will spend a lot of time with their 55-year-old dad this summer. “Angelina is going to be spending a lot of the summer filming Those Who Wish Me Dead, so she reached out to Brad and offered him the chance to look after the children,” The Sun reported. “This is a massive step for them and the children, who have only had limited time with Brad since the breakup. It feels like a really positive move all around, and Brad is over the moon. He invited his parents to stay with them at his mansion in Los Angeles so they can have some proper family time together.”

Angelina and Brad have been separated since Sept. 2016 and their divorce and custody arrangement has been a long process, so it’s good to know they are using the summer to alternate spending happy times with their kids.