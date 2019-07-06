Angelina Jolie looked happy and comfortable while walking around sunny Los Angeles during an outing with her 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt.

Angelina Jolie, 44, kept her adorable twins Vivienne and Knox, 10, close when she took some time out to meet a friend for a drink at a hotel in Los Angeles on July 5. The actress looked comfortable in a flattering black tank top tucked into loose black pants and yellow sandels while walking outside in the sun and accessorized with sunglasses and a designer bag. Vivienne wore a gray striped white T-shirt and jeans, and Knox wore a white T-shirt and black pants. The mother and her two youngest children had smiles on their faces during the outing, proving things are all good and they’re enjoying their summer together. Check out the pics of Angelina, Vivienne and Knox HERE!

This is just one of many times Angelina has been seen walking around the City of Angels with some of her six kids, who she shares with ex Brad Pitt, 55. A few weeks ago, on June 23, she was also spotted on a shopping trip with Vivienne and she looked equally as gorgeous as in her latest outing in a white blouse and black pants. Whether she’s getting groceries, going to the mall, or going to dinner, the Girl, Interrupted star proves she’s a hands-on mom and is willing to encounter a lot of cameras to hang out with her children.

In addition to Vivienne and Knox, Angelina and Brad have sons, Maddox, 17, who is getting ready to head off to college, and Pax, 15, and daughters Zahara, 14, and Shiloh, 13. When Angelina is not spending time with her brood, she’s working hard on her career, which they also seem to be a part of. Her decision to take on the role of Sersi in the upcoming Marvel film, The Eternals, was “highly influenced” by her six kids, according to a previous source who spoke EXCLUSIVELY to us. “Angelina’s doing a Superhero movie next and her decision was highly influenced by her kids,” the source said. “They all love the comic book movies so this is something they can bond over. It’ll be a real thrill for them. She’s working a lot again so she’s always looking for ways to include her kids, she’s determined not to let her busy career take anything away from them.”