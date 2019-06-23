See Pics
Angelina Jolie Looks Gorgeous In White Top While Bonding With Shiloh, 13, & Knox, 10, On Shopping Trip – Pic

Angelina Jolie enjoyed a day of shopping with kids Shiloh and Knox and she looked so stylish while on the outing!

Angelina Jolie, 44, spent her Saturday out and about with children Shiloh, 13, and Knox, 10, in new pics. The gorgeous mother rocked a loose white blouse, black pants, and burgundy riding boots while running the errand. She held a brown and straw bag in her arm, and had on black aviator sunglasses. The mother wore her brunette hair down. We love her simple, stylish fashion!

Shiloh rocked a black hooded sweatshirt, grey-and-blue gym shorts, and white sandals. The blonde teen held onto a grey sweatshirt as well. Knox, on the other hand, wore a grey-and-black baseball-styled t-shirt with grey cargo pants. He had on red sneakers, as well. Missing from the shopping trip were Angelina’s other children Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, and Vivienne, 10.

While Angelina’s dating life has formerly occupied a component of her life, right now she’s staying away from romance, a source close to Angie told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Angelina is very fulfilled right now with her work and her kids, she isn’t dating anyone and that is by choice,” our insider shared.

“She’s very happy again and doesn’t feel that a romantic relationship is something she needs in her life to feel complete or happy,” they added. “It’s not about her not being able to move on [from] Brad [Pitt, 55], he has nothing to do with her decision not to date, she just really has no interest right now. That could change of course, but right now her focus is solely on her work and her kids, her plate is very full.”

We’re sure Angie is kept pretty busy among her children, acting, and humanitarian commitments. She’s totally well within her right to not date if she doesn’t want to, and we hope she enjoyed the rest of her weekend with her gorgeous children!