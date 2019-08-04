See Pics
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 13, Rocks Versace Shorts On A Solo Shopping Run Minus Mom Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie enjoys an outing with two of her kids Sahara and Shilo at French photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson's "The Eye of the Century" exhibition at Leica Gallery in Los Angeles. Shiloh leads the way as Angelina holds hands with her daughter Sahara while making their way to their ride with ear to ear smiles.
Now that she’s a teenager, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 13, is striking out on her own when it comes to running errands. She hit up a Hollywood Best Buy without her mom Angelina Jolie and just a bodyguard in tow.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt turned 13 in May and becoming a teenager seems to have given her a greater sense of independence. While her mom Angelina Jolie, 44, is regularly seen shopping with her youngest kids, 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, Shiloh is feeling confident heading out solo. She did just that on Aug. 4 when she went electronics shopping at a Hollywood Best Buy store, accompanied only by a bodyguard who gave Shiloh enough distance as to not hover over her.

Despite L.A. going through a heat wave, Shiloh wore a long-sleeved navy sweater with a thick brown vest over it. She jazzed up her outfit with some designer duds, as she donned a pair of knee-length Versace jean shorts. She still has braces on her teeth as her short blonde hair shined in the sun as she made her way through the parking lot.

Shiloh has been spending less time with her mom and more time with pals over the summer, On July 2 she and 14-year-old sister Zahara had a fun girls day only hangout with pal Millie Bobby Brown as the girls held hands while heading into a diner. The sisters have become very close with the Stranger Things actress, as they attended the Netflix show’s premiere at the Santa Monica pier on June 28. Millie even scored an invite to Shiloh’s 13th birthday party at an escape room. On National Best Friends Day on June 8, Millie posted a photo from the bash showing herself, her older sister Paige, Zahara, and Shiloh on Instagram, captioned, “best friends 4L”.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt wears Versace shorts as she heads to a Best Buy store in Hollywood with just a bodyguard on Aug. 4, 2019.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt heads to a Hollywood Best Buy store in Versace shorts with just a bodyguard in tow on Aug. 4, 2019.

While Shiloh was busy going about her shopping business solo, Angelina was with daughter Vivienne taking their dog to get supplies at a local pet store. It’s become a ritual for the mother and daughter to take care of their family pets on Sundays, as on July 28, Vivienne brought her new pet rabbit along on a run to a local Petco with her mom to get treats for her bunny.