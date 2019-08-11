Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Look Sad & Distant In Final Photo & Video Together Before Split

Almost one month to the day before their separation announcement, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth looked distant and detached around each other in their final photos as a couple.

Miley Cyrus and husband Liam Hemsworth looked miserable around each other in what appear to be the final photos and video of them together as a couple. The 26-year-old singer’s camp announced on Aug. 10 that they were splitting up after eight months of marriage and 10 years on and off together. One month prior on July 9, the couple visited the quaint Danish-styled tourist town of Solvang, CA in Central California’s San Ynez valley. A fan took video of Liam walking a fair distance ahead of his wife and at a faster pace, moving his arms as he walked while staring straight ahead expressionless.

Miley strolled at a slower pace far behind him, looking down at her phone the entire time. You would never ever know that these two were a couple or even married by their body language as they kept their distance. They later posed for a pic with a fan and neither Miley, 26, or Liam, 29, could muster up much of a smile, let alone look happy in any way.

Something had shifted in the relationship, as the month prior on June 11, Miley took to Twitter to call out a tabloid breakup story and celebrated their ten years of love since meeting Liam on the set of the 2010 film The Last Song. “Happy 10 year anniversary my love, Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009! Some things never change….& I hope the way you feel about me is one of them. You’re truly,” she wrote next to a photo of the happy couple.

Since the sighting in Solvang, Liam headed off solo to his native Australia were he was spotted surfing with his older brother Chris, 36, Aug. 5. Miley meanwhile took off on a trip to Italy with her sister Brandi Cyrus, 32, and Kaitlynn Carter, 30, who had just broken up with Brody Jenner, 35, after a six-year relationship. The news of the split came on Aug. 2 and within a few days she was on vacation and ocean away with Miley. While they initially seemed like traveling pals, photos surfaced on Aug. 9 of the pair in bikinis having a hot make out session with plenty of PDA while poolside in Lake Como.

.@MileyCyrus and @LiamHemsworth were seen in Solvang, California today in this new fan pic! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gYBMqz0XRl — Miley Cyrus Access (@MileyNewsAccess) July 9, 2019

With Miley romancing Kaitlynn, the next day her camp put out the sad statement that she and Liam were splitting up. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Miley told PEOPLE in a statement on Aug. 10. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”