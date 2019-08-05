Spencer Pratt ‘Not Surprised’ By Brody Jenner’s Split: He ‘Was Like A Hostage’ To Kaitlynn Carter

Spencer Pratt is speaking out about Brody Jenner’s split from Kaitlynn Carter. He’s no fan of her and says his former pal Brody was ‘like a hostage’ in the relationship.

Maybe now that Brody Jenner has split from Kaitlynn Carter, he can end his feud and repair his former friendship with The Hills: New Beginnings co-star Spencer Pratt. Spencer has been critical of Kaitlynn coming in between them, calling her “controlling” and now he’s speaking out about how he feels that she treated Brody, 35, like a “hostage.” On he and wife Heidi Montag’s Make Speidi Famous Again podcast on Aug. 3, Spencer, 35, said “I’m not surprised,” about the split. “I feel like I said it, maybe it hasn’t aired yet, but that he almost was like a hostage. It felt like he was trying to tell me, ‘Get me out. Get me out.’”

Heidi knew there was trouble between the couple but didn’t expect a split. “I didn’t see that coming though, I thought they just had extreme ups and downs, I didn’t know it would end like that,” she said. Spencer even questioned the validity of Brody and Kaitlynn’s 2018 Indonesian wedding, as it turned out it wasn’t a legal marriage. “I don’t think they were ever really together, I mean, they only were allegedly fake married for one year,” he said. Spencer even called it “the imaginary wedding I knew never happened.”

Spencer and Brody were BFFs during the original Hills from 2006-2010, but things changed after Brody started dating Kaitlynn, 30, in 2013. On a July 9 episode of the Hills, Spencer ranted “The guy is f**king clearly controlled like a f**king puppet,” regarding Kaitlynn. He added, “I love my wife, I love my baby, but I’m not a drone. You can’t control me. Kaitlynn doesn’t like me. In 5 years of them being together, they have a lot of parties and I see a lot of people at them and I’ve never been invited to one of them.”

One thing Spencer is stoked for is how a single Brody will be a much better cast mate for the The Hills: New Beginnings‘ next season. “I think Season 2, we’re going to get to see real Brody and the show is going to be freaking incredible,” he said on the podcast. “I think he has way more fun, he’s way less intense. I feel like has a lot going on, obviously, based on what’s he talking about on the show, so I just hope we get to see relaxed Brody, having fun, BBQ, for real Brody. That I look forward to.”