‘The Hills’: Brody Jenner Confronts Spencer Pratt Over ‘Beef’ About 1-Year-Old Son Gunner

Brody Jenner learns that Spencer Pratt is supposedly holding onto a nearly two-year-old grudge in the upcoming episode of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings,’ so he decides to hash out the beef in person.

Brody Jenner, 35, doesn’t appreciate that Spencer Pratt, 35, is withholding hurt feelings behind his back in the upcoming episode of The Hills: New Beginnings. In a teaser clip for the July 8 episode, Brody just learns that his longtime co-star and pal has “beef” with him. “Somebody said Spencer’s got beef with me or something. What is this? About what?” Brody asks his wife Kaitlynn Carter, 30, at a bar. But this intel didn’t come direct from the source, as Kaitlynn explains, “I don’t think he was going to say anything, but Heidi [Montag] brought it up.”

Based on what Spencer’s wife told her, Kaitlyn adds, “I don’t know. I guess [Spencer] was really bummed that back when Gunner was born, you didn’t go see him.” Spencer and Heidi’s son was born in Oct. 2017, meaning this supposed “beef” happened way before cameras started rolling for The Hills revival! Brody immediately becomes defensive, telling his wife, “But if he had some issue with that, you know, he could call me, come to my house.” And apparently, Spencer didn’t invite Brody to Gunner’s “first birthday” party — another reason the DJ adds to his defense.

In Brody’s eyes, “all [Spencer] has to do is talk to [him] about it” — so Brody decides to do exactly that as he gets out of his bar seat. You can watch the full sneak peek clip above, including Brody’s heated confessional!

As you know, Brody is all about confrontation. In the last episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, the MTV star was just as upfront when discussing his relationship with father Caitlyn Jenner, 69 (who went by Bruce before her transition in 2015). “Bruce was just never really around. Every so often, maybe once every couple years — he wasn’t around for my graduation. He wasn’t around for most of my birthdays. So yeah, there really wasn’t any relationship — it was just very surface,” Brody confessed on the July 1 episode, but added, “Caitlyn is a totally different person than Bruce. It’s her true self, but Bruce was always holding a lot back and being somebody totally different.”