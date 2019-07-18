Spencer Pratt Boasts That He Hates ‘The Hills’ Cast & Blocks Brandon Lee On Social Media

There’s even more drama off-screen for cast members of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings.” Spencer Pratt says he hates everyone on the show and even blocked Brandon Lee from his Instagram.

Spencer Pratt is letting his beef with Brody Jenner spill over into his other relationship on The Hills: New Beginnings. The 35-year-old has been feuding with his former pal and now he’s using that bitterness to punish cast mate Brandon Lee. He claims that Brody, 35, told Brandon he’s not allowed to talk to Spencer anymore and now he’s blocked the 23-year-old model from his social media, even showing a video on his Twitter account of the actual blockage.

When it comes to his cast mates Spencer revealed on the LadyGang podcast that aired on July 16 that “No spoiler alerts, but I hate all these people, like, I dislike them,” he told hosts Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek.“I love Brandon…but Brandon’s not allowed to talk to me anymore, per Brody.”

While that might seem petty, Spencer said there’s more to it with their personal drama that has gone on over the years. Spencer is bitter that ever since Brody started dating wife Kaitlynn in 2013, he seemed to cut the Pratt Daddy Crystals owner out of his life. He didn’t even get an invite to their 2018 wedding.

He explained that he’s The Hills: New Beginnings‘ Lauren Conrad, who opted not to join the reboot. “Well I’m LC, I took over for LC. I’m like, ‘You’re not my friend anymore because of your new relationship, wah wah wah.’ There’s a lot more to the story and the angle that is logical for the television show.…We haven’t been speaking since 2007.”

When it comes to which of Spencer’s co-stars he hates “the least,” that honor went to Audrina Patridge. While the hosts assumed the cast mate he disliked the most would go to his sister Stephanie Pratt, he said “My sister, I appreciate her energy, she has clout-chaser DNA, it’s in the blood,” then named Brody as his most disliked person on the show.

Tensions boiled over on the July 9 episode of The Hills when Brody left wife Kaitlynn at home and went solo to a party for Spencer’s crystals business at Brandon’s mom’s house. In a confessional Spencer said “I was excited to rekindle a friendship that we once had, but ever since he got married he has changed his whole personality. This is not the Brody I grew up with.”

“The guy is f–king clearly controlled like a f**king puppet,” he continued. “I love my wife, I love my baby, but I’m not a drone. You can’t control me. Kaitlynn doesn’t like me. In 5 years of them being together, they have a lot of parties and I see a lot of people at them and I’ve never been invited to one of them.” Later in the show the guys got into it over how Brody never came to visit Spencer and wife Heidi Montag to see their son Gunnar after he was born in 2017. At another event the two men got into it and after a long argument, Brody said “I’m sorry, I apologize for all the sh*t I’ve done, can we move forward?” and Spencer shut him down with a hard “No.”