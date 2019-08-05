Porsha Williams and ex-fiance Dennis McKinley reportedly patched things up and their engagement is back on as the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star was recently seen wearing her diamond ring once again.

The wedding bells are ringing again! Porsha Williams, 38, and her ex Dennis McKinley, 42, are engaged once again after making headlines for splitting up just over a month and a half ago, according to a source who spoke to US Weekly. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was seen wearing her engagement ring recently and also reportedly just brought Dennis on a cast trip for the Bravo show. Although no other details were given, if these two are indeed ultimately proceeding with their wedding, it would definitely be something to celebrate!

It’s been a long time coming for Porsha and Dennis. They first started dating in 2018 and debuted their romance to the public on social media in June of that year. Just three months later, the happy lovebirds revealed they were expecting their baby daughter Pilar, who is now four-months-old. They also revealed their engagement in Sept. 2018. By June 2019, though, it seemed things were off with the couple when they unfollowed each other on Instagram. A family member confirmed their split to US Weekly and admitted that there didn’t seem like there was a chance for them to get back together in the future. There were also rumors that Dennis was unfaithful but he denied them

Still, Porsha and Dennis reunited to spend the 4th of July with baby Pilar. Porsha posted a video of Dennis holding the adorable tot to her Instagram, which led many followers to wonder if they were back together then or not. Dennis also gave Porsha a sweet birthday shout-out on his Instagram shortly after their split in June.

Although neither Porsha nor Dennis has confirmed their reconciliation yet, it will be interesting to see where things go from here and of course, we’re wishing them the best!