Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Daughter, 18, Shows Off Glowing & Tanned Skin In Gorgeous New Pics

The daughter of Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos has definitely inherited her parents’ good looks! Kelly showed off her gorgeous daughter on social media like the proud mama she is.

Kelly Ripa’s daughter, Lola Consuelos, 18, looks beyond stunning in her latest set of Instagram snapshots. The 18-year-old daughter of Kelly, 48, and Mark Consuelos, 48, was shining so bright in the new pics, as she showed off her sun-kissed skin and adorable smile. The soon-to-be NYU student was beaming in the slideshow post, which her mom proudly shared to her own Instagram profile. Lola was seen wearing a vibrant green shirt and pulled her long brown locks into a tight ponytail. “Middle child vibes 💚💚💚 #favoritedaughter,” Kelly captioned her post. Of course, Lola is also Kelly’s only daughter.

Earlier this year, we saw another milestone from Lola’s life when she attended her senior prom. The famous daughter looked all grown-up and glam before she headed off to her high school prom on June 6. The Live with Kelly & Ryan co-host shared two pics on Instagram of the then 17-year-old looking sensational in an emerald green dress. Lola – who looks like her mother’s twin – wore a skintight floor-length gown with mid thigh-high split.

While Kelly is clearly proud of her daughter and is always down to show her off on social media, sometimes, the tables get turned! Earlier this summer, we saw Lola get behind the camera to take a drop-dead-gorgeous snapshot of her mum. In the photo shared to Instagram, the TV host looked beyond stunning in a white bikini and a sheer cover-up. In the caption for the pic, Kelly revealed that Lola took the memorable photo, proving she has some photography serious skills!

Clearly, Lola is living her best life this summer! She looks so tan and happy in her new set of selfies and with school starting any day, we wish her the best of luck!