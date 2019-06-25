Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola, 18, Shares Sexy Pic Of Her Mom In A White Bikini

Kelly Ripa took to Instagram on June 25 to share an eye-catching photo that her daughter Lola took of her showing off her toned body in a white bikini under a sheer white dress while on a beach.

Kelly Ripa, 48, is sizzling and she knows it! The Live with Kelly & Ryan co-host shared a snapshot of herself flaunting a white bikini under a sheer white dress that she appeared to be taking off while standing on a beach on June 25, and she looked AMAZING! In the caption for the pic, Kelly revealed that her daughter Lola Consuelos, 18, took the memorable photo, proving she has some serious skills since it turned out absolutely breathtaking! “Sous le soleil avec #papa(Not pictured) 📷: @theyoungestyung,” Kelly’s caption read, which in English translates to: “under the sun with”, indicating that her hunky hubby Mark Consuelos, 48, was also close by but not in the pic.

Kelly’s followers were quick to comment on her new stunning pic and they were impressed to say the least! “Gorgeous 💕,” one follower wrote. “Model material,” another wrote. “Hot!” a third follower commented. “Looking lovely Kelly,” yet another complimented.

The many responses weren’t lying. Kelly looks half her age and she’s not shy about it either. This isn’t the first time the blonde beauty left us in awe of her bikini bod. She’s known for keeping a slim figure and showing off pics on social media whenever she can. The former soap opera star has attributed keeping her body in check by mostly following the alkaline diet, which has her eating more veggies and cutting out acid forming foods like sugar and red meat.

We can’t wait to see more great photos of Kelly in the future. It’s great to see her enjoying the start of summer with her family and soaking up the sun!