Maren Morris Slays In Sparkly Purple Jumpsuit For CMA Fest Performance

Things heated up at CMA Fest when Maren Morris took the stage in a skintight jumpsuit to perform some of fan-favorite tracks!

The biggest stars in country music took the Nissan Stadium stage at the CMA Music Festival back in June, and the footage of the hottest performances aired during the CMA Fest TV special on Aug. 4. Maren Morris performed on closing night of the festival, and she absolutely killed it. The singer, who just released her sophomore album, GIRL, in March, looked beyond amazing in a skintight jumpsuit. The purple, sparkly ensemble featured animal print, and Maren completed the look with her blond hair styled in loose waves.

For the CMA Fest TV special, Maren performed her hit song, “Girl,” which just happened to reach No. 1 on the Country Airplay charts leading up to the show’s airing. This made her the first female artist to top the Country Airplay chart since Kelsea Ballerini did so in Feb. 2018! Later in the night, she’ll return to sing her collaboration with Brandi Carlile, “Common,” which is also featured on GIRL. During her actual set, she also performed her new song, “The Bones,” along with older tracks “Rich,” “I Could Use A Love Song,” “My Church” and “The Middle.” It’s safe to say she nailed it!

2019 has been a huge year for Maren, as it was her first album release in nearly THREE years. In addition to releasing GIRL, she also kicked off the GIRL world tour, which will last until the fall. In July, she also debuted a new girl group called The Highwomen with Brandi, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby.

The CMA Fest TV special is hosted by Kelsea and Thomas Rhett, and also features performances from Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Old Dominion, Brooks & Dunn, Billy Ray Cyrus and PLENTY more!