Maren Morris Rocks White Crop Top & Patriotic Knee-High Boots For ‘Macy’s 4th Of July’ Performance

What better way to kick the Fourth of July into high gear than a performance by the country queen herself, Maren Morris. The singer looked amazing for her ‘Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular’ performance.

Coming off of her recent Playboy spread, Maren Morris, 29, took to the stage to celebrate America’s birthday with a performance on Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. Maren hit the stage for her pre-fireworks performance wearing a white crop top, denim shorts, and blue knee-high boots that sparkled and shined. She jammed out on her guitar and performed her heart out in honor of the epic celebration. Her performance was pre-taped and will air during the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular broadcast on NBC on July 4.

Maren wasn’t the only country star to bring those vibes to the annual telecast. She was joined by Luke Bryan, 42, and Brad Paisley, 46, as well as Khalid, 21, and hosts Derek Hough, 34, and Ciara, 33. With the performance behind her, Maren gets back to her very successful Girl: The World Tour, which will take her all across the country for the rest of the summer, all the way into the fall. And all of this after dropping a powerhouse new single with Sheryl Crow, 57, and Stevie Nicks, 71. What a year!

The annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular always delivers an A-List lineup of stars to kick off the festivities before the 25-min fireworks display takes off in NYC. This year, the millions around the country and in Manhattan can view the show taking off at the Brooklyn Bridge, with more than 70,000 shells and effects launching from the bridge and from four barges positioned along the shores of Pier 17 at the Seaport District. Always quite the show for Independence Day.

This year’s Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular will be unlike any other. The musical score is the basis for the fireworks choreography and this year it features patriotic classics such as “America the Beautiful” and “Stars & Stripes Forever,” along with world-famous instrumentals from classic American films. From John Williams’ famous compositions for Star Wars, Superman, and E.T. to Max Steiner’s “Casablanca Suite” to Alfred Newman’s “20th Century Fox Fanfare,” audiences will be humming along to the score as the fireworks go off. With The Wizard of Oz turning 80 this year, Macy’s Fireworks pre-recorded score will also feature Oscar and Grammy Award-winning artist Jennifer Hudson, 37, performing its most beloved song “Over the Rainbow.”