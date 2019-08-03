Sophie Turner Carries New Puppy & Rocks Green Bikini For Hangout With Priyanka Chopra After Her Dog Dies

Joe and Nick Jonas married serious hotties. Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra rocked swimsuits in Miami while playing with Sophie’s new golden retriever puppy.

After Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s beloved pup Waldo was struck and killed by a car in NYC in a freak accident, it appears the couple have a brand new puppy to help ease the pain. The couple is down in Miami vacationing with Nick Jonas, 26 and wife Priyanka Chopra, 37, and Sophie, 23, was seen carrying an adorable golden retriever puppy on Aug. 3. It looked like the doggie might have gone for a dip in the pool at their rental pad, as he was seen all wet while Sophie held on to him wearing a green bikini with a blue cover up.

Once that cover up was off though, holy cow! The Game of Thrones star showed off the impossibly tiny emerald-green two piece. The high cut thighs made her already long legs look even longer with the look. She wore her blonde locks pulled up in a messy bun an accessorized with a chunky gold necklace. In one of the photos, the new tattoo she got of Waldo’s face on her inner upper arm could be seen. Both Joe and Sophie got Waldo’s image inked at NYC’s Bang Bang on July 29 to remember their beloved pet.

For Priyanka, it was a return trip to Miami after celebrating her July 18 birthday there with a number of celebrations. She hit the pool with Sophie in a tight maroon one piece that hugged her curves like a glove. The Baywatch star — like Sophie — wore her hair atop her head in a messy bun along with a pair of sunglasses. Her suit was soaking wet so she actually did go for a swim.

The couples were in New York last week, as the brothers were filming the new JoBros video for “Only Human” on July 26 in the city’s SoHo neighborhood. Priyanka visited her husband on set where the sweetly held hands. Between their trip to France for Joe and Sophie’s June 29 wedding, followed by a getaway to Italy’s Tuscany region then on to Miami for Priyanka’s birthday, the pair has officially had the best summer vacation getaways of just about any celebrity couple.