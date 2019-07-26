Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s Dog Waldo Struck & Killed By Car In NYC

This is absolutely heartbreaking. One of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s beloved dogs broke free from his dog walker in NYC, running in to traffic and getting struck and killed by a car.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s newlywed bliss came to a crashing pause on July 24, as their beloved Alaskan Klee Kai pup Waldo was struck and killed by a car in New York City. The couple’s dog walker had Waldo on a leash strolling around the Lower East Side of Manhattan when something spooked the miniature husky and he broke free and darted into traffic according to TMZ. Sadly Waldo was killed in what a rep for Joe told the site was a “freak accident.”

The site reports that the couple filed a police incident report on July 26, waiting two days because “they were so torn up they had to go to a therapist after the incident.” It has to be so hard for the couple, because their pups are their babies and losing a pet is losing a member of one’s family. Joe initially bought Waldo’s brother Porky when he was a small puppy as a surprise for Sophie and they later decided to adopt Waldo — who came from the same litter — so Porky would have a companion. The couple has been seen numerous times walking their dogs and clearly love their pets so much.

Sophie announced Waldo’s addition to the family on April 16, 2018 in an adorable Instagram post. He’s seen behind Porky in the first pic of the two brother pups together and with a swipe he’s seen in Sophie’s arms. She captioned the pic “Welcome to the family @waldopicassojonas.”

Joe was photographed walking Porky on July 25, because the little guy still needs to get outside and do his business. The singer kept the pup tightly on a leash after the trauma of losing Waldo. So far neither Sophie or Joe have commented about the loss on their social media as they’re still clearly grieving. We’ve reached out to their reps for more information on what happened.