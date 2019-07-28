After a European vacation and Miami getaway, it was back to work for Nick Jonas. He held hands with wife Priyanka Chopra on the set of his new music video while she rocked a sheer polka dot dress.

Is there any celebrity couple more in love than Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra? Their non-stop PDA fest continued as she joined him on the set of the new Jonas Brothers music video for “Only Human” on July 26 in New York’s SoHo neighborhood. The 37-year-old actress looked stunning in a black sheer maxi-dress with white polka dots. It featured a low cut neckline to show off her cleavage but had long flowing sleeves and skirt to give the ensemble an ethereal look. She later added a matching full length cover up coat.

Priyanka and husband Nick lovingly held hands as he escorted her around the set. The 26-year-old singer looked equally stylish in a pair of blue trousers and wild orange, blue, black and white animal print long sleeved shirt. Priyanka brought along their little pet chihuahua mix dog, which she held close. Considering what happened to Nick’s brother Joe Jonas‘ dog Waldo on July 24 — he broke free from a dog walker, ran into traffic and was run over by a car — no wonder she’s keeping her pet close.

The couple had been in Miami last week for Priyanka’s 37th birthday celebration, as the big day was on July 18. Nick took to his social media that day and wrote the swoonworthy message, “Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday,” alongside two side by side photos of a smiling Priyanka, dressed in a sheer pink ensemble.

The Baywatch actress shared some pics of their getaway to her Instagram on July 27 and as usual they were beyond romantic. In one photo she’s wearing a gorgeous pink bikini on a white floatie while gazing up at her husband with the caption “My 💓” as he looked adoringly at her. They did a similar pose from a different angle as the two smiled at each other and seemed to be going in for a kiss.