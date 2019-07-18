Gallery
Happy 37th Birthday, Priyanka Chopra: Her Cutest Couple Photos With Nick Jonas

It’s Priyanka Chopra’s birthday! We’re celebrating by taking a look back at some of her sweetest moments ever with husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra has completed another trip around the sun  – and what a trip it’s been! In the past year, the actress got engaged to, and later married, Nick Jonas, so we figured the best way to celebrate her 37th birthday today, July 18, would involve taking a look back at some of the couple’s cutest moments together.

Last year, Priyanka got the birthday surprise of a lifetime when the Jonas Brothers member asked her to marry him right at midnight following her 36th birthday. The pair were on vacation in Crete, Greece at the time, celebrating the Baywatch star’s birthday, making it the perfect time for a proposal. Of course, Nick respected that July 18 is all about Pri, so he waited until it was officially July 19 to pull out the diamond ring.

The couple tied the knot in December 2018, less than five months after their engagement. Then this summer, they were on hand to celebrate Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s wedding at a French chateau. Almost immediately following the nuptials, Nick and Priyanka took advantage of the European trip by branching off and taking a couple’s trip to Tuscany.

Priyanka shared some gorgeous shots of her lounging beside, and then in, a pool while holding onto an Aperol Spritz and rocking a white swimsuit. Luckily, she had her hubby on hand to capture the stunning moment. “Best use of a vacation. The hubby taking pictures. Lol @nickjonas,” she captioned the post. Here’s to another year of sweet moments between Priyanka and Nick! Head up to the gallery above to see more of their cutest couple moments ever. Happy birthday, Priyanka!