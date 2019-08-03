Sofia Richie Flaunts Rock Hard Abs In Crop Top With Scott Disick As Kourtney Vacations With Kids

Sofia Richie put her six pack on full display in a tiny crop top while heading to a meeting with Scott Disick. Scott’s kids were on vacation with Kourtney Kardashian.

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick got to spend some time together sans the kids this week since Kourtney Kardashian brought them along on vacation. The couple were spotted arriving at a meeting in Beverly Hills on Aug. 2 and Sofia looked incredible for the occasion.

The 20-year-old model sported a cropped tank top that showed off her rock hard abs and paired it with a belted mini skirt. Sofia rounded out her chic look with oversized sunglasses, black sneakers, and a red handbag. Scott, 36, followed his girlfriend, wearing a grey t-shirt with dark pants and black shoes.

While Sofia and Scott are regularly joined on outings by his three children – Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign Disick, 4 – the couple were spotted by themselves this time around since the kids were in Europe with their mom. Kourt, 40, has been living her best life in Italy this week with her children and her sister Kendall Jenner. On the same day of Sofia and Scott’s meeting, she was spotted boarding a private jet in Sardinia.

Things have definitely improved between Sofia and Kourtney since Lionel Richie‘s daughter began dating Scott. They’ve even gone on trips together with Scott and the kids! Sofia has also been getting progressively closer to Kourt’s youngest sister Kylie Jenner. But even though things are looking civil, there might be more to their cordial relationship than meets the eye.

In a recent preview for season 17 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Scott admitted to his ex, “I want you and Sofia to be comfortable, but it does take like a toll on me.” Unfortunately, he didn’t explain what he meant, so fans will just have to wait for the episode to air to find out more about the dynamics between these three.