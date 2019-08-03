Sofia Richie took to Instagram on Aug. 2 to share a fun-loving photo of herself posing in what appears to be an empty bathtub with boyfriend Scott Disick as they sit back and enjoy some refreshments together.

Sofia Richie, 20, is having a little relaxing time with her man and is looking great while doing so! The blonde beauty shared an Instagram photo on Aug. 2 that shows her wearing a tiny blue top while sitting in a bathtub that appears to be empty with boyfriend Scott Disick, 36. Scott’s wearing a gray T-shirt in the snapshot and they’re both sporting sunglasses while holding and raising Perrier cans of flavored water. There’s an open window behind them with a view of trees and blue sky in the background and it totally gives off a summer vibe! “Staycation .. for now,” Sofia captioned the photo.

“For now” seems to indicate that Sofia is set to go off on another vacation with her beau in the near future. They have already been on many impressive getaways throughout their relationship so we can’t help but wonder where they’re headed to next! Before their latest hangout, they were seen at a meeting in Beverly Hills, CA on Aug. 2 and Sofia already looked like she was ready for summer’s day when she flaunted a tiny black cop top that showed off her amazing abs.

Sofia also showed off those abs in pics from her recent vacation with Kylie Jenner, 21. The ladies joined a plethora of other ladies for a true girls’ trip in Turks and Caicos and posted various photos from the memorable time. Sofia, of course, looked incredible in a bikini and didn’t mind sharing the look with her Instagram followers.

Although she seemed to have fun-filled days on the trip, Scott missed his lady love, according to a previous source who EXCLUSIVELY spoke with HollywoodLife. He even made sure she came home to some flowers that he felt represented his love for her. “He had flowers waiting for her when she got home and a bunch of new summer clothes, he even made her some one of kind things from his new line Talentless,” the source said. “He really spoiled her, he was obviously missing her a lot more than he let on.”