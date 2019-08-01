Hunter Biden, 49, Makes Public Debut With New Wife, 32, To Support Dad At Democratic Debate

Ahead of the July 31 Democratic debate where Joe Biden took on his political rivals, his son, Hunter Biden, appeared alongside Melissa Cohen, the woman he wed in secret, to cheer on his father!

“I’m getting ready to take the stage in Detroit! Grateful to have my family by my side,” Joe Biden, 76, tweeted ahead of Thursday’s debate while also sharing a picture of entire Biden clan. Amongst the family was none other than Robert Hunter Biden, 49, and his new bride, Melissa Cohen, 32. Melissa, who married the former Vice President’s son in a secret wedding in May, wore a blue patterned sleeveless, sateen dress. Joe Biden’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden, 68, also shared a picture of her new daughter-in-law to her Twitter. “The Bidens and #TeamJoe crew are in #Detroit for #DemDebate. We are ready for Joe!”

This marks Hunter and Melissa’s first public appearance as a couple at a major event since tying the knot on the DL earlier in 2019. The low-key wedding supposedly took place in L.A. via a minister who runs an instant marriage company. Hunter reportedly married Melissa, a South African activist who works in Africa and Indonesia in support of indigenous tribes, after a short whirlwind romance. While surprise Hollywood marriages are nothing new, this matrimony still managed to raise a few eyebrows. Why? It came right after Hunter broke up with Hallie Biden, the widow of Hunter’s brother, Beau Biden.

Hallie and Beau were together up until his tragic death from brain cancer at age 46 in 2015. That year, Hunter and his then-wife, Kathleen Buhle (nee Biden), started living apart after 22 years of marriage. She filed for divorce in 2016, and the finalized the split the following year. Kathleen, who had three daughters with Hunter, accused her then-estranged husband of “spending extravagantly on his own interests” which included ““drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs and gifts for women with whom he had sexual relations.”

“We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support, and we are happy for them,” Dr. Jill Biden told Page Six in 2017. Two years later, Hunter and Hallie called it quits. The split was reportedly “amicable.” Shortly after his split from Hallie and the surprise wedding with Melissa, Hunter was hit with a paternity suit. Lunden Alexis Roberts, a 28-year-old Arkansas woman, alleges that the ex-VPs son is the father of the baby she gave birth to in August 2018.