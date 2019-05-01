Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Joe Biden’s Son, Hunter, Splits From Brother’s Widow 2 Years After Surprise Romance Went Public

hunter hallie biden
Shutterstock
No New York or New Jersey newspapers or newspapers within a 75 mile radius of New York City. Mandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (8477768a) Hunter Biden arrives with his wife, Kathleen Biden, for the Official Dinner in honor of Prime Minister David Cameron of Great Britain and his wife, Samantha, at the White House in Washington, D.C.. It was reported on Thursday, that Hunter is in a relationship with his late brother Beau's wife, Hallie, following separation from his wife, Kathleen, in late 2015. Official Dinner in honor of Prime Minister David Cameron, White House, Washington DC, USA - 14 Mar 2012
Jill Biden, Beau Biden, Hunter Biden Jill Biden, center, wife of Vice President Joe Biden, sits with her sons Beau Biden, left, and Hunter Biden, right, before the start of the vice presidential debate, at Centre College in Danville, Ky Vice Presidential Debate, Danville, USA
No New York or New Jersey newspapers or newspapers within a 75 mile radius of New York City. Mandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (8477768c) Hunter Biden and Kathleen Biden arrive for the Official Dinner in honor of Prime Minister David Cameron of Great Britain and his wife, Samantha, at the White House in Washington, D.C. Official Dinner in honor of Prime Minister David Cameron, White House, Washington DC, USA - 14 Mar 2012
United States President Barack Obama, US Vice President Joseph Biden and his son Hunter Biden US President Barack Obama attends Georgetown University v Duke University Basketball Game, Washington DC, America - 30 Jan 2010 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Senior Editor

More than two years after Hunter Biden’s romance with his late brother, Beau’s, widow, Hallie Biden, the two have called it quits, according to a new report.

Hunter Biden and Hallie Biden are no longer together, according to Page Six. The paper did not have any details regarding what happened between the two, but heard from a source “close to the family” that the split was “amicable.” Hunter and Hallie’s romance was first reported in March 2017, less than two years after her husband, who was also Hunter’s brother, Beau Biden, tragically passed away at the age of 46 amidst a battle with brain cancer. Page Six contacted Hallie about the breakup, but she gave “no comment” to the request.

Hallie and Beau were married in 2002, and welcomed a daughter, Natalie, in 2004, followed by a son, Robert “Hunter”, in 2006. Meanwhile, Hunter was previously married to Kathleen Biden, and they had three daughters together. However, the pair split in 2016 and finalized their divorce after living apart for six months in April 2017. In Kathleen’s divorce documents, she accused Hunter of “spending extravagantly on his own interests.” She specified these alleged interests as “drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs and gifts for women with whom he had sexual relations.”

News of Hunter and Hallie’s split comes just weeks after the 49-year-old’s father, Joe Biden, announced he would be running for president in 2020. Joe previously spoke out about Hallie and Hunter’s unconventional relationship, and admitted that he supported their decision to be together. “We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness,” he told Page Six in 2017. “They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them.”