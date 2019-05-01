Joe Biden’s Son, Hunter, Splits From Brother’s Widow 2 Years After Surprise Romance Went Public

More than two years after Hunter Biden’s romance with his late brother, Beau’s, widow, Hallie Biden, the two have called it quits, according to a new report.

Hunter Biden and Hallie Biden are no longer together, according to Page Six. The paper did not have any details regarding what happened between the two, but heard from a source “close to the family” that the split was “amicable.” Hunter and Hallie’s romance was first reported in March 2017, less than two years after her husband, who was also Hunter’s brother, Beau Biden, tragically passed away at the age of 46 amidst a battle with brain cancer. Page Six contacted Hallie about the breakup, but she gave “no comment” to the request.

Hallie and Beau were married in 2002, and welcomed a daughter, Natalie, in 2004, followed by a son, Robert “Hunter”, in 2006. Meanwhile, Hunter was previously married to Kathleen Biden, and they had three daughters together. However, the pair split in 2016 and finalized their divorce after living apart for six months in April 2017. In Kathleen’s divorce documents, she accused Hunter of “spending extravagantly on his own interests.” She specified these alleged interests as “drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs and gifts for women with whom he had sexual relations.”

News of Hunter and Hallie’s split comes just weeks after the 49-year-old’s father, Joe Biden, announced he would be running for president in 2020. Joe previously spoke out about Hallie and Hunter’s unconventional relationship, and admitted that he supported their decision to be together. “We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness,” he told Page Six in 2017. “They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them.”