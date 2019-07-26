Jordyn Woods & James Harden: How They Feel About Each Other After Dancing Video Revealed

After Jordyn Woods was spotted dancing right by James Harden at a club, the question on everyone’s lips was: is there something going on between them? We have exclusive details about how they really feel!

Jordyn Woods got the internet atwitter when she was spotted dancing the night away mere feet from another one of Khloe Kardashian‘s exes — James Harden. But the truth is that Jordyn and James had no personal connection, save for some mutual friends. The eyelash queen, 21, and the Houston Rockets star, 29, happened to be partying at the same club in Houston on July 24 by pure coincidence, sources close to Jordyn told TMZ. Video from the night out showed Jordyn dancing in front of James and smoking hookah in the VIP group with her friends, some of whom are apparently tight with members of James’ crew. Jordyn didn’t roll up to the club with James, and they didn’t leave together, either, according to the sources.

A source close to James confirmed to HollywoodLife that there’s nothing going between himself and Jordyn. “James is all about basketball,” the source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “He enjoys spending most of his time practicing for the upcoming season. He is 100% devoted to basketball and the Houston Rockets, and doesn’t have any time for a relationship with anyone right now — including Jordyn. Though it looked like it, they didn’t really hang out at the club the other night and have no plans to hang out again or set up a date. There are no sparks between the two romantically; they’re nothing more than acquaintances.. They are definitely not dating.”

You can see why the situation was sus, though. Jordyn just effectively severed her ties with the Kardashian-Jenner family, including her best friend, Kylie Jenner, after she was caught kissing Khloe’s most recent ex, Tristan Thompson. Jordyn and the 28-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers star attended the same house party in Los Angeles in February 2019, and were getting a little too friendly. Khloe then ended her relationship with the father of her baby, True Thompson, and Jordyn’s friendship with the KarJenner clan seems like it will never be the same.

Granted, Khloe and James broke up in 2016, so this isn’t really a big deal. We have yet to hear Khloe’s reaction to the video, if there is one. HollywoodLife reached out to James and Jordyn’s reps for comment on this story, but did not hear back as of press time.