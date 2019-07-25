Jordyn Woods partied with Khloe Kardashian’s ex…again. And no, it wasn’t Tristan Thompson! Get ready for this plot twist, because Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend was filmed having a good time with NBA star James Harden in Houston.

An unfortunate coincidence? Jordyn Woods, 21, was caught shaking her tail feather in front of none other than Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Houston Rockets player James Harden, 29. Yes, after Jordyn already partied with Khloe’s other ex, Tristan Thompson, 28, during that one fateful night in February that led to a kiss that practically severed Jordyn’s longtime ties to the KarJenner clan. Well, we experienced a case of déjà vu after Jordyn was reportedly “cozying up in the same booth” with Khloe’s ex-man at the Belle Station pub in Houston on July 24, a source told TMZ. But the dancing was all caught on camera, as you can witness below!

To be fair, Jordyn’s derriere could’ve just happened to be pointed in James’ direction, as one does in a crowded bar. But this apparently wasn’t their first meeting, or second, TMZ claimed. Even before Khloe split with Tristan in Feb. 2019, Jordyn and James have been “hanging out for a long time” and “Jordyn allegedly told friends Khloe was cool with it,” but Khloe supposedly wasn’t “cool” with it, the outlet reported. HollywoodLife can’t confirm this at the moment, and we’ve reached out to Jordyn and James’ reps for comment.

Khloe’s relationship with James wasn’t exactly on the same level as her longtime romances with Tristan and Lamar Odom, but they were still seriously dating between the summer of 2015 and Feb. 2016. After the breakup, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hinted that James may have had a wandering eye! “I just don’t want to put up with people that, you wanna be monogamous but then you’re not monogamous. He wanted to be committed, then, wasn’t committed…and I got the receipts to prove it,” Khloe confessed on a March 2016 episode of Kocktails with Khloé. She didn’t name names, but the timing was everything.

We have yet to see Khloe’s reaction to the clip above. But she certainly made her feelings public after Jordyn confessed that Tristan kissed her on the lips as she left the NBA star’s house party on Feb. 17 (well, according to Jordyn’s side of the story).

After Jordyn owned to the act on Red Table Talk but denied that the kiss broke up Khloe and Tristan’s family of three (they co-parent True Thompson, 1), Khloe tweeted on March 1, “Why are you lying @jordynwoods?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!” Khloe eventually backtracked on those words and in the four months since, Jordyn moved out of Kylie’s guest house and life has moved on…until we watched this blast to the past of Khloe’s dating history, that is!