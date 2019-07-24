Gwen Stefani Mysteriously Cancels Vegas Show Night Before Going On: I’m Too ‘Unwell’ To Perform

Oh no! Right as Gwen Stefani was supposed to light up Sin City, the music icon had to pull out because she was feeling sick as a dog! Is she going to be okay?

“I am so upset to share that I am unwell and will not be able to perform my Vegas residency show tomorrow night,” Gwen Stefani, 49, wrote on July 23, effectively canceling the Wednesday, July 24 date of her Gwen Stefani: Just A Girl show at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater. “I was so looking forward to seeing everyone and performing, and I wish I wasn’t feeling the way I do. To everyone who was coming to Wednesday’s show, I am so sorry. I am doing everything I can to be back on stage Friday.”

Gwen didn’t mention what illness felled her, but it must be serious if she had to pull out of the show. Fans and friends sent well-wishes upon hearing the news, according to Entertainment Tonight, including Kris Jenner. “Feel better pretty girl!” the momager wrote, including the heart and “praying hands” emoji. Refunds for the show are being issued and, according to a press release, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment said that Gwen “does anticipate recovery and plans to return to the stage for her scheduled show on Friday.” That’s good news!

The “Just A Girl” singer was in better spirits during her July 21 concert. After all, Gwen had her love, Blake Shelton, 43, by her side. Fans at that Vegas show were treated to an on-stage duet between these lovebirds. Blake, with a guitar slung around his waist, joined Gwen as they sang a rendition of their joint-hit, “Go Ahead And Break My Heart.” This surprise had the crowd singing along, and both Blake and Gwen were left grinning from ear to ear.

Perhaps Gwen’s body decided she just needed to take some “me time.” Blake, in a June interview with PEOPLE magazine, said that Gwen just doesn’t stop. Even when I have a day off, and she’s working, I go with her to whatever she’s doing,” he said, adding, “I never get enough of her.” Since then, Gwen has made sure to give Blake as much of “her” as she can, and they’ve filled their social media accounts with pics of them kissing and PDA’ing. Of course, Blake will get all of Gwen that he can handle, because she’s returning to The Voice for Season 17.