Hannah Brown Slays In Little Black Dress On ‘The Bachelorette: Men Tell All’ Special

The ‘Men Tell All’ special gave Hannah Brown’s suitors a chance to say their piece after ‘The Bachelorette,’ but the Queen herself showed up, too, and she looked absolutely incredible!

Hannah Brown showed up to the Men Tell All taping ahead of the finale of her season of The Bachelorette, and she looked better than ever! She had a lot to address during the special, and she looked damn good doing it. Hannah wore a black dress with plunging neckline, and an uneven hemline that allowed her to show off some major leg. She completed her look with her hair styled in loose waves, along with strappy black heels.

Men Tell All, which was filmed earlier this month, was Hannah’s first chance to address the guys she eliminated on the season so far. Of course, her issues with her most recent eliminated contestant, Luke Parker, is expected to take up the most time during the special. Luke was sent home during the July 15 episode after he shamed Hannah for her decision to have sex with one or more of the other remaining contestants. However, he did not take the elimination well, and decided to return to try and win Hannah back. The footage of his return will air during Men Tell All, and Luke was put in the hot seat to speak out on-camera about the situation and backlash he’s received for the first time. This was also Hannah’s first chance to address Luke face-to-face.

Hannah’s journey on The Bachelorette is far from over, though — there are still three guys, Peter Weber, Tyler Cameron and Jed Wyatt, left vying for her heart. One will be eliminated at the beginning of next week’s finale, and then she’ll have to decide between the remaining two after introducing them to her family.

The Bachelorette will conclude with a TWO night finale and After the Final Rose special on July 29 and 30 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.