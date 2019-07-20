Farrah Abraham was seen showing off her incredible toned figure while strolling around the Waldorf Astoria pool on July 19 in a tiny light pink bikini under a white mesh dress.

Farrah Abraham, 28, sure looked ready for summer when she strutted her stuff in a tiny sexy bikini! The Teen Mom star was hanging out at the Waldorf Astoria pool on July 19 and walked around in a blush-colored swimsuit that put a spotlight on her toned abs. She topped the look off with a long white mesh dress, which she wore over the bikini, and held a cup in her hands as she smiled and at one point, even looked over her shoulder while flaunting her amazing curves. She also kept her long blondish locks down and flowing.

This isn’t the first time Farrah has showed off her body in a bikini this summer. The mother-of-one celebrated July 4th in a tiger striped bikini that looked equally as incredible in as her latest swimsuit. She was spotted on the sand near the water at a beach that time, and looked so gorgeous that the outing could have been mistaken for a professional photo shoot!

Before the holiday beach visit, Farrah was in another bikini during a different beach outing the previous month on June 13. It was very tiny and consisted of a multi colored sequined top that barely covered her chest area and a bright blue bottom. She was all smiles and put on her best poses, something she’s known for, as cameras flashed to capture her beauty in the flesh.

It’s always great to see Farrah out and about and enjoying the beautiful summer weather. From the various times she’s been seen these past couple of months already, we can bet she’ll continue putting all kinds of cute bikinis on display and we’re so here for it!