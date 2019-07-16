Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Kiss, Cuddle & Show Wedding Rings On Romantic Honeymoon — See Pics

Looks like the honeymoon is in full swing for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Two weeks after they got married for a second time, the couple was spotted packing on the PDA while taking a yacht cruise around Italy!

Judging by how happy Joe Jonas, 29, and Sophie Turner, 23, looked during their honeymoon in Positano, their romantic holiday is never going to stop! The “Cake By The Ocean” singer was spotted getting up close with his blushing bride on July 14, as he and Sophie spend the day on their lavish yacht out in the sea. Joe shed his shirt to swim topless while Sophie kept things bridal with a white one-piece. The two were also spotted snuggling on a sofa, and Joe even leaned in to give a kiss on his wife’s cheek. How sweet!

A few days before this sexy cuddle sesh, Joe shared a series of sizzling snaps of his stunning bride to his Instagram account. “I found happiness,” Joe captioned the IG gallery of pics taken during their honeymoon in the Maldives. Joe shared a picture of her lounging on a plethora of turquoise pillows while rocking a pink one-piece swimsuit. Another shot showed her from behind, as her behind was barely covered by her sheer white shorts. Sophie decided to share some of her honeymoon pics to Instagram. She uploaded a shot of a shirtless Joe lounging near the ocean waters and a pic of his backside. Turnabout’s fair play, right?

Considering how sexy this honeymoon looks, will it be long before these two start making babies? It might be a while, but don’t expect these two to wait around forever before starting a family. While Sophie’s schedule is free, what with Game of Thrones ending, she’s “looking to hit the ground running” when it comes to finding new work, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Speaking of work, Joe still needs to finish the Jonas Brothers reunion tour, which doesn’t end until March 2020. That date, the insider tells HollywoodLife, works for both Joe and Sophie. “They both think it would be really cool to start early next year and the thought hasn’t escaped them that they could start and try to get pregnant when the tour ends [in Europe].”

Sophie And Joe tied the knot for the second time on June 29 in Southern France. Following the wedding, the bride and groom accompanied their guests to the reception at the gorgeous Château de Tourreauon. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house, as both Joe and Sophie “teared up while reading their vows. Everyone stood and cheered, and they had huge smiles as they left as a couple. It was an emotional ceremony.” This wedding came nearly two months after they first tied the knot in Las Vegas. Joe and Sophie said “I do” in Sin City, getting quickie marriage while out in Las Vegas for the Billboard Awards. Needless to say, they did things bigger and better during the second go around.