Seth Rogen Shows Off Weight Loss While Promoting ‘The Lion King’: Before & After Pics

Seth Rogen has been busy doing press for ‘The Lion King,’ and fans are still in awe of how great he looks after losing some weight and cleaning up his look!

The Seth Rogen makeover has been on full display while the actor has been promoting his new movie, The Lion King, over the last few weeks. On July 14, he attended the film’s premiere in London, and he looked quite handsome while showing off his slimmed-down figure in a black tux. He was sporting scruff and glasses to keep in tune with his laid back side, but definitely looked quite dapper for the occasion. At the L.A. premiere last week, Seth was a bit more casual in black slacks and a bright, patterned shirt under his black jacket.

Fans first started taking notice of Seth’s weight loss and more clean cut look when he appeared on the cover of GQ in May. People could not stop talking about how good they thought the actor looked, and he quickly became a top trending topic on Twitter because of the unexpected makeover. It came at the perfect time, too, as The Lion King is one of the year’s most buzzed-about movies, so Seth will be doing a ton of promotion in this week leading up to the July 19 release.

Seth stars as the beloved warthog, Pumbaa, in the live-action Lion King, with Billy Eichner voicing his right-hand man, Timon. The movie also stars Beyonce as Nala, Donald Glover as Simba, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, John Oliver as Zazu and James Earl Jones as Mufasa.

The London premiere of The Lion King was quite a star-studded event, as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined the cast on the red carpet to celebrate the movie. Although we didn’t see any photos of Seth with the royal couple, the new parents did converse with Bey and JAY-Z, which had everyone buzzing on Twitter. What a night!