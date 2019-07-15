Selena Gomez Bonds With Mom & Sister, 6, In Rare Family Photo — See Pic

Selena Gomez has been staying out of the spotlight for the last several months, but she resurfaced on social media in a sweet photo with her mom and sister over the weekend.

It was a family affair for Selena Gomez, her mom, Mandy Teefey, and sister, Gracie Teefey, 6, at the Cyndi Lauper concert on July 13! The trio attended Cyndi’s performance at the Hollywood Bowl, and Mandy posted a sweet family photo to Instagram from the outing. In the pic, Gracie is laying across Mandy and Selena’s laps, and all three ladies are looking at the camera. Selena is wearing minimal makeup and looks stunning while making a kissy face for the pic.

The relationship between Selena and Mandy has been pretty up and down over the years. Selena started her career with Mandy as her manager, but eventually decided to part ways with her mom on a professional level. Then, when Selena reunited with Justin Bieber from the end of 2017 to the beginning of 2018, the mom/daughter duo had a bit of a falling out. They always manage to figure out how to look past any of their differences, though, and it looks like they are on good terms once again!

Selena has been mostly keeping out of the spotlight throughout 2019, although she’s made a bunch of public appearances to promote some of her projects. In May, she attended the Cannes Film Festival, and she’s also continued her work with Puma.

This year, Selena’s cousin, Priscilla DeLeon, is getting married, and Sel will be serving as the maid of honor. The ladies recently celebrated with a bachelorette party in Mexico, and Selena looked absolutely stunning in photos from the bash. We can’t wait to see her look when she walks down the aisle and stands by her cousin’s side!