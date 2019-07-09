Angelina Jolie, 44, Stuns In Striped Dress With Legendary Actress & Godmother, Jacqueline Bisset

Angelina Jolie has been looking gorgeous while vacationing in Paris with legendary actress & godmother, Jacqueline Bisset & Angelina looked amazing in a long striped maxi dress.

Angelina Jolie, 44, has been vacationing in Paris this week, and the actress looked gorgeous on Tuesday, July 9, in stripes, which is the hottest summer trend. The actress left The Crillon Palace Hotel when she donned a gorgeous black and white striped maxi dress with thick striped straps and a bit of a cinched in waist. The rest of the long frock, flowed out into a floor-length pleated skirt, and Angelina accessorized the look with a tan cashmere shawl, tortoise Louis Vuitton Paris Texas Sunglasses, and a pair of pointy-toed tan leather pumps. Angelina was not alone on her outing, as she was accompanied by iconic actress and her godmother, Jacqueline Bisset, 74. Jacqueline looked just as chic when she opted to wear a pair of white skinny jeans, a red and white striped T-shirt, and a bright red blazer on top. She accessorized with a pair of sunnies, a pearl necklace, and black and tan pointy-toed pumps.

The duo have been looking super stylish while parading around Paris, and even better, they’ve actually been coordinating their outfits. While they both chose to wear stripes for their trip to the Guerlain store on Tuesday, they both chose to wear cream outfits the day before. On July 8, the gorgeous ladies stepped out looking fabulous in their effortless ensembles, with Angelina in a dress and Jacqueline in a pantsuit.

Angelina looked stunning when she opted to wear a super baggy and oversized ivory The Row Martina Knife Pleated Full-Sleeve Dress. The bodice of the frock featured a super high neckline, which she chose to go completely braless under, while the long sleeves were super billowy and sheer. Adding some definition to her figure, Angelina cinched in her tiny waist with a thick brown leather belt, letting the rest of the maxi dress flow out into an airy, pleated skirt. She accessorized her look with the same cream shawl and tortoise sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline looked just as chic in a fitted cream suit featuring skinny leg trousers and a matching blazer. Under the jacket, she threw on a simple white tank top, and chose to accessorize with a chunky chain necklace with gold and pearl ornaments hanging off it, the same black and tan pumps, gold bangles, and a brown leather crossbody bag. Angeline and her godmother proved that they are the epitome of Parisian summer style, and they both look absolutely fabulous.