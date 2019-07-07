See Pics
Hollywood Life

Angelina Jolie Looks Gorgeous In Brown Dress While Leaving Hotel With Daughter Vivienne, 10 – Pics

Angelina Jolie And Jacqueline Bissett
Spread Pictures / MEGA
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie takes her kids Pax and Vivienne shopping on trendy Melrose Ave, then they stop for ice cream treats at Baskin Robbins. Vivienne sported some denim overalls, while Pax wore a highly coveted grey box logo Supreme hoodie. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Angelina Jolie and Jacqueline Bisset leaving her hotel in Paris. 07 Jul 2019 Pictured: Angelina Jolie. Photo credit: Spread Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA461059_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Vivienne Jolie Pitt went on a play date in Silverlake, California. Vivienne also forgot to wear belt for the outing as she was seen holding her pants up. 07 Jul 2019 Pictured: Vivienne Jolie Pitt attends a play date with her friends. Photo credit: ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA461062_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Angelina Jolie takes the kids out with their friends and stops at a hotel to have a drink with a friend in Hollywood Pictured: Angelina Jolie,Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt,Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt Ref: SPL5102500 060719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: ENT / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Japan Rights View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Angelina Jolie looked like movie star perfection leaving her hotel in Paris. She wore an elegant brown dress, stunning full makeup and was accompanied by daughter Vivienne, 10.

Angelina Jolie sure goes on the move fast! Just one day ago she was out in Los Angeles with twins Knox and Vivienne doing some shopping and on July 7 she emerged from a Parisian hotel looking like a goddess. The 44-year-old actress looked every inch a movie star in a light brown dress that featured a long skirt and long sleeves. She accessorized with a brown belt that showed off her slim waistline and wore tan heels. Angelina rocked full makeup, including a gorgeous red lip.

The Oscar winner wore her hair pulled back in a tight bun, had on large brown sunglasses and her nails were perfectly manicured and painted red to match her lipstick. She was accompanied out of her hotel in Paris alongside actress Jaqueline Bissett, 74, who is Angie’s god mother as she was close friends with her late mom Marcheline.

It’s not clear how many of Angie’s six kids made the trip across the pond with her, but 10-year-old daughter Vivienne made the trek. She was seen smiling next to a bodyguard while waiting for her mom outside the hotel. She wore her usual super casual look of loose blue jeans and a t-shirt. She showed no sign of jet lag having made the long flight from L.A. to France.

Angelina Jolie And Jacqueline Bissett
Angelina Jolie and her god mother, actress Jacqueline Bissett leave a hotel in Paris on July 7, 2019. (Spread Pictures / MEGA)
Vivienne Jolie-Pitt
Vivienne Jolie-Pitt waits for her mom Angelina Jolie outside their Paris hotel on July 7, 2019. (ROMA / MEGA)

While Vivi was there with her mom, there were no sightings of her brothers Maddox, 17, who is getting ready to head off to college, Pax, 15, and twin Knox, 10, and sisters Zahara, 14, and Shiloh, 13. Vivienne seems to get the most one on one time with her mom and she’s also the youngest child, as her teenage siblings are growing up and finding their own activities. Mother and daughter have been spotted across LA all summer on cute shopping trips and other outings.