Zendaya Reveals Toned Abs In Sexy Cutout Gown For ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ After Party

Zendaya absolutely stole the show at the ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ world premiere in LA on June26, but it was her sexy cutout green gown for the after party that seriously caught our attention.

Zendaya, 22, has been slaying all of her press tour looks for her new film, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and she rocked two insanely sexy dresses for the world premiere of the film at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday, June 26. The stunning actress, who plays MJ Jones in the film, kicked off the night with a bang when she wore a sexy red and black sequin Armani Prive Spring 2019 gown with cutouts and a completely open back. Later that evening, however, she headed to the after party when she slipped into an even sexier look, opting to wear a forest green fringe Balmain gown with gaping cutouts on the side. The knit halter neck dress featured a turtleneck and a skintight bodice that was cutout on her chest to reveal ample cleavage. Meanwhile, the rest of the bodice was completely cutout with just a small mesh panel covering the front of her stomach. Zendaya revealed her amazingly toned abs in the cutouts which were wide-open, also showing off her tiny waist. The rest of the gorgeous dress flowed down into a straight, fitted skirt that was made up of tiered layers of fringe, that hung down her gorgeous, slim long figure. She accessorized the look with massive gold coin drop earrings and her bright red hair down and parted in the middle, in loose waves.

Zendaya looked so fabulous in both of her dresses that evening, we can’t decide which one we liked better. For the actual premiere, she stepped out on the red carpet wearing the slinky red and black sequin dress which highlighted her toned frame perfectly. The bodice of the dress was made up of red sequins with gaping cutouts on the sides, as the rest of the frock flowed into the long, fitted mermaid skirt which was made of black sequins. The best part of the look, though, was without a doubt the completely open back, which ended all the way at her behind. She topped her look off with black pointy-toed pumps, a sultry black smokey eye, and her red hair straight, sleek and parted in the middle.

These dresses are just two of the many gorgeous looks Zendaya has been wearing to promote the film, and she has been on an absolute roll when it comes to her press tour style. Just one day before, she arrived at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in New York City on June 25, when she wore a bright orange Carolina Herrera Resort 2020 Strapless Bow-Embellished Silk Mini Dress. The strapless dress featured a sweat-heart neckline that showed off ample cleavage and a tight corset bodice that highlighted her tiny waist. She paired the frock with a matching headband tied in a bow around her updo, huge Carolina Herrera Pearl Drop Earrings, and white patent leather, pointy-toed Christian Louboutin So Kate Pumps in Aurora Boreale.

Click through the gallery above to see all of Zendaya’s most fabulous Spider-Man: Far From Home press looks and get ready for the film to hit theaters on July 2.