‘The Hills’: Brandon Lee Reveals The Advice Mom Pamela Anderson Gave Him Before Filming

Pamela Anderson has done quite a bit of reality television, so she was the perfect person for her son, Brandon Lee, to turn to when he signed on for ‘The Hills.’ He revealed the advice she gave him in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL.

Brandon Lee, 28, is a cast member on The Hills: New Beginnings, despite not being part of the show’s original cast. The 28-year-old is no stranger to life in the spotlight, as his parents are Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson. Of course, Pam has appeared on reality shows like Dancing With The Stars and Big Brother, so Brandon was able to get some advice from her before beginning filming. “My mom was just like…be you and do your thing and people will love you for that if you’re just yourself,” Brandon told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at The Hills premiere party on June 20. “That’s really the only advice I got.”

He added that he didn’t really talk to his family about signing on for the show because he “tends to make [his] own decisions about this kind of stuff.” However, he made it clear that the advice he did get from Pam “meant a lot.” Brandon and Mischa Barton are the new cast members on The Hills, and they’ll be joining vets like Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Stephanie Pratt, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag. “[It was] very intense,” Brandon said. “I had to hit the ground running because everyone has known each other for 10-plus years. I had no choice but to dive in and I got welcomed with open arms. Since then, I haven’t looked back.”

At 28, Brandon is a few years younger than most of his castmates, but that didn’t affect his relationships with them. “I feel like I fit in right off the bat,” he revealed. “They don’t act their age. Everyone acts like they’re 20 yeas old and I act like I’m 40. [Age] really never became an issue.”

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 24 at 10:00 p.m. on MTV.