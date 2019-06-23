Demi Lovato’s Exes Joe Jonas & Wilmer Valderrama Hang Out In Paris With Sophie Turner

Nick Jonas has finally joined his brother Joe and Sophie Turner in Paris ahead of their second wedding. But the group also had another unexpected member with them: Wilmer Valderrama.

Paris, the City of Love and… ex-lovers? Joe Jonas has been out and about in the French capital this week with Sophie Turner ahead of their second, more formal wedding, and it looks like they were just joined by a very interesting acquaintance. While leaving a building together – along with Joe’s brother Nick Jonas who recently touched down in Paris with wife Priyanka Chopra – fans spotted Wilmer Valderrama trailing not far behind. As in, the Wilmer Valderrama who dated Joe’s ex Demi Lovato for six years. (Demi, however, was nowhere in sight.)

Joe, Sophie and Wilmer were also spotted out in the city together with two other friends. For the casual outing, the Game of Thrones star looked gorgeous in a plaid blazer over a white t-shirt and denim shorts. Her husband rocked a striped tee under a yellow jacket, along with black pants and sneakers. Wilmer looked cool in a classic black t-shirt, dark jeans, sunglasses and brown shoes.

Even though Sophie and Joe already tied the knot in Las Vegas earlier this year, the pair are still going through with their more formal French wedding, rumored to take place next weekend. They were spotted out with Sophie’s mom earlier in the week and Nick and Priyanka joined them on June 23.

OH MY GOD MY FRIEND SAW NICK JOE AND SOPHIE IN PARIS I JUST CANNOT pic.twitter.com/iWe3yFC4b1 — jennida loves nick ♡ || 245 ✨ (@hugmyjonas) June 23, 2019

While it’s unclear how Demi feels about her two exes hanging out together, we do know she approves of the state of Joe’s love life. After the Jonas Brothers member shared a sweet pic of him and Sophie almost kissing on June 22, Demi hit the “like” button on the Instagram post. So sweet! While they dated briefly in 2010, they’ve stayed close friends. The “Sorry Not Sorry” hitmaker is also best buds with Joe’s brother Nick.