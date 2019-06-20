Beyonce Is A ‘Hands-On Mom’ With Blue Ivy & Twins, Goes To Meetings With Teachers & More

Beyonce’s superstar status doesn’t hold her back from being super involved in her kids’ lives. She even does school drop-offs and shows up for extra curricular activities.

Beyonce, 37, and Jay-Z, 49, both have insanely busy careers. But they still make plenty of time for their kids — Blue Ivy, 7, and twins Rumi and Sir, 2. Not only do they go out of their way to nurture their oldest daughter’s artistic talent, they also make a point to be “personally involved” in all of her school activities. A source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they want to raise their kids as “normally” as they can.

“Beyonce and Jay-Z are very involved in daughter Blue’s school and life,” says the source. “Beyonce‘ takes Blue to school as much as she can and is very, very hands on with all her school projects and extra curricular activities. They have nannies, but when it comes to all things school, Beyonce‘ really likes to personally be involved. She and Jay really appreciate how normal they are treated, too. It’s very important for Beyonce‘ and Jay-Z to raise their children as normally as possible and they expect to be treated the same as everyone else. Beyonce‘ especially is on the ground at pick-up, drop-offs, school meetings, etc. It’s so nice to see her be a normal mom.”

Dance recitals are another new normal now that Beyonce and Jay-Z are parents because Blue has got serious talent. At her latest dance recital on June 16 in LA she totally stole the show. Blue took the stage with a bunch of other kids at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy’s annual Spring concert and proved she’s inherited her mom’s iconic dance skills. The soon to be second grader danced her heart out to her mom’s cover of “Before I Let Go” and even finished out the routine by dropping into a full split.

It isn’t just her mom’s dance moves that Blue Ivy’s inherited either. “It’s very clear that Blue has gotten her parents’ love for the music and arts. She’s quite talented for a little girl. She is very outgoing, so it wouldn’t be surprising if she decided to get more into singing and dancing,” a source close to JAY-Z and Bey previously told HollywoodLife. Blue’s talent was showcased in the Netflix documentary Homecoming when she sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing”. Beyonce proudly watched her mini-me perform and beamed when Blue Ivy said afterwards, “I want to do it again…It feels good!”