Michelle Obama Wears Hair Beautifully Natural On Vacation With Barack, Malia & Sasha – New Pics

Former US president Barack Obama arrives ar the Palais des Papes in Avignon with his family during his french holidays. 16 Jun 2019
Michelle Obama has been enjoying her week-long family vacation in France & the former first lady let her hair down in natural gorgeous curls for dinner on June 19.

The Obamas seem to be having an amazing time on their week-long family vacation in the South of France, and Michelle Obama, 55, looked gorgeous while on a date night with former President, Barack Obama, 57. The couple went out to eat at famous restaurant, L’Oustau de Baumaniere, in Les Baux de Provence on June 19, when Michelle opted to let loose, letting her hair naturally down in gorgeous, voluminous curls. Michelle completed her dinner look with a sleeveless black maxi dress that had a baggy bodice and ruched elastic belt that cinched in her waist, a cozy oversized black sweater, which she wore during dinner, a metallic gold knitted crossbody purse, and a pair of huge thick gold hoop earrings. We rarely see Michelle with her natural hair, as she always has it done in a perfect blowout, so it was refreshing to see her gorgeous natural curls down and bouncing around.

Ever since the Obamas kicked off their vacation in Avignon, France on June 16, they have been out and about in amazing outfits while doing a ton of fun activities. Just yesterday, Barack and his daughter, Malia, 20, went on a hiking trip in the hilltop village of Gordes on June 18. Malia opted to wear a pair of high-waisted black paper-bag shorts which she paired with a tiny little white sports bra, showing off her toned figure. Barack on the other hand, opted to wear a pair of gray shorts with a black polo shirt and a gray baseball cap.

Michelle and Malia visited famous vineyard and chateau, Château Vaudieu, in the Provence region of France on June 17, when Michelle opted to wear quite the chic ensemble. Michelle threw on a sleeveless brown maxi dress with a low-cut V-neckline and a scrunched elastic belt that cinched in her waist. The rest of the frock flowed out into a long, flowy pleated skirt and she accessorized with a fabulous straw hat, layered gold necklaces, a black leather crossbody purse, and amazing black wedges that laced up her ankles.

Michelle Obama looked gorgeous while out to dinner with former President, Barack Obama, at famous restaurant, L’Oustau de Baumaniere, in Les Baux de Provence on June 19, when Michelle opted to let her hair natural hair down in gorgeous, voluminous curls. (EliotPress / MEGA)

Meanwhile, Malia looked just as chic for the vineyard outing when she threw on a pair of high-waisted dark straight-leg jeans paired with a tiny white floral spaghetti strap tank top. Malia’s scrunched top was super cropped and form-fitting, showing off her taut tummy, and she accessorized with a black leather belt with a huge silver buckle, and a pair of purple ankle-strap heels. We have been loving all of the Obama’s looks while on vacation, and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above!