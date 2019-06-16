Barack Obama Kicks Off Family Vacation On Father’s Day With Daughters Sasha, 18, & Malia, 20, In France

The Obama family is spending Father’s Day in Avignon, France, kicking off a vacation and daughters Sasha and Malia look so grown up and beautiful.

Former President Barack Obama has everything he could hope for on Father’s Day. He’s with his beautiful daughters and on a week-long vacation kicking off in Avignon, France. The 57-year-old was accompanied by Malia, 20, and Sasha, 18, as they did some historical sightseeing on June 16. They rolled up to the Palais des Papes, the biggest gothic palace in the world built by popes in the 1300’s. Of course the family is never quite just on their own, as they were surrounded by a gaggle of Secret Service agents for the outing. At one point Malia could be seen from the roof of the massive structure looking out at Avignon.

Malia looked stunning in a white backless jumpsuit with a criss-cross halter neckline. The Harvard student wore her long braided hair pulled back in a loose bun. She accessorized with a red purse with long shoulder straps and flat sandals with black straps. At 6’1″ tall, she ‘s just fine with not wearing anything to add extra height.

Sasha has really turned into quite a beauty, and is looking so much like her mom Michelle, 55. She wore a yellow snake-skin print sun dress that she paired with comfy white sneakers, which were perfect for a day of sightseeing. She wore her hair straight and at shoulder length and had a full face of makeup on, including a bright pink lip gloss. Sasha has grown into such a lovely young woman, and she just graduated from high school on June 12. She’s reportedly off to the University of Michigan in the fall.

There was no sign of mom Michelle, 55, on the outing but the former POTUS was dressed down in his tourist best. Barack wore jeans and a casual blue shirt along with a pair of sunglasses. He waved to the waiting crowd of locals gathered to see America’s former first family. They arrived on June 15 to begin a weeklong vacation in southern France. With both daughters on summer break, it’s the perfect time for the family of four to spend some quality time together in the historic French city.