Sasha Obama, 17, Looks All Grown Up In Black Slit Dress For Prom Ahead Of High School Graduation

Sasha Obama was a sight to see when she stepped out to attend her prom on May 24 while wearing an incredibly pretty silky black dress and she posed for sweet family pics before the big night.

It’s prom season! Sasha Obama, 17, looked lovely when she showed off her prom dress in new photos that were posted on Twitter and the eye-catching snapshots definitely proved how much she’s grown up since her time in the White House! The youngest daughter of former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama chose a strapless silky black gown with a slit for the eventful night and she looked absolutely amazing in it. The teen kept her long straight hair down for the look and accessorized with hoop earrings and a pretty necklace. Check out Sasha’s prom pics HERE!

In addition to posing with her date, who looked dashing in a black and white tuxedo, Sasha took the time to pose with her older sister Malia, 20, and mom Michelle. The smiling photos reminded us of any other family proudly posing with one of their family members getting ready for prom, proving the Obamas may have been previously running the country, but they’re still just like everyone else!

Before her recent prom pics, Sasha was seen in a gorgeous photo Michelle posted to her social media a few weeks ago in honor of Mother’s Day. In the photo, Michelle can be seen posing with Malia, Sasha and her own mother, Marian Robinson, 81. The ladies of four generations are all matching in various white ensembles and they’re posing in front of a white curtain. Michelle added a lengthy caption to the pic that talked about the importance of family, specifically mothers. She also thanked Marian for doing an incredible job raising her and being a great grandmother to her daughters. “Mom, thank you for kindling that fire within me, and for your example as a mother and a grandmother to our girls,” the caption read. “We would never be who we are today without you.”