Malia Obama, 20, Rocks Camisole & Jeans On Vineyard Tour With Mom Michelle In France

Michelle and Malia Obama packed suitcases full of amazing outfits for their vacation to France, it seems. The mother-daughter duo looked stunning while touring a vineyard on their trip.

Like mother, like daughter! Michelle Obama and her eldest daughter, 20-year-old Malia Obama, looked effortlessly chic and stunning while visiting a vineyard and chateau in the Provence region of France on June 17. The ladies are on a luxurious vacation to the country with former president Barack Obama and Sasha Obama, 18, presumably to celebrate two important things: Father’s Day and Sasha’s high school graduation! The former FLOTUS and first daughter were spotted leaving the famed Château Vaudieu, surrounded by Secret Service agents, after getting a tour of the beautiful estate. Their vacation style is on point, by the way. Malia was the epitome of college cool in a simple, but stylish outfit. For their trip to the vineyard, she rocked a cropped camisole with spaghetti straps, paired with high-waisted, dark skinny jeans. It’s hard to make out, but you can see that she’s also rocking a belt with a huge buckle (very trendy), and brown sandals.

Michelle, 55, stunned in a rust colored, peasant-style maxi dress featuring ruching and multiple tiers. She accessorized with a wide-brimmed straw hat, layered necklaces, and stacked espadrilles. Perfection! Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Sasha joined her mom and sister for this portion of the trip. We would have loved to see what the stylish team wore! You can see two pics of Michelle and Malia on their France vacation below.

Though they don’t dress alike, Michelle and Malia could be twins. Seriously; have you ever seen this throwback pic of Michelle with Barack? The former POTUS made it public on Michelle’s birthday, January 19, and it threw people for a loop. It’s uncanny how much Michelle, who is about 25 years old in the photo, looks like her daughter.

Michelle and Malia always look wonderful, but Michelle really upped her game during her recent Becoming book tour. Each tour stop meant another glorious outfit — like thigh-high boots or a bedazzled, pink suit!