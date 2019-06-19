Malia Obama, 20, Goes Hiking In Sports Bra With Dad Barack On French Vacation

Barack and Malia Obama enjoyed a father-daughter hike near a historic French commune, as the family festivities extended beyond Father’s Day! Despite the far-away retreat, Malia’s sightseeing fit was suited for the stylish streets of NYC.

From the White House to France’s mountains! The Barack family is in the midst of a getaway in Luberon, France, and Former President Barack Obama, 57, and his daughter Malia, 20, teamed up for a trek through the mountainous terrain that surrounds the hilltop village of Gordes on June 18 (quick geography tip — Gordes is located in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region). While the past POTUS dressed sensibly in a baseball cap, dark polo shirt and gray shorts, Malia brought athleisure to nature in a strappy white sports bra, high-waisted tie shorts, and slick shades. Even far away from Harvard’s campus, Malia embodies the chic and cool Ivy Leaguer image.

Although Michelle Obama, 55, and Malia’s little sister Sasha, 18, weren’t pictured, Barack and Malia weren’t alone on the hiking trail. They were in a group of hikers, some of whom appeared to be Secret Service agents. However, everyone united for a Father’s Day trip to Palais des Papes, Europe’s largest Gothic palace. The symbol of the Catholic Church’s power is located in Avignon, France, and was constructed in the 14th century — the Obamas are doing some serious sightseeing on this summer getaway. They capped off the day with gourmet dining at the La Mirande restaurant.

On Saturday, June 15, Malia and Sasha enjoyed sisterly bonding time while they roamed the aisles and vendors of L’Isle-sur-la-Sorgue Market (“The Venice of Provence”), a famous flea market in Provence. The Obama family has been in France since Friday, June 14, immediately following Sasha’s high school graduation from Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C. on June 9! While the new graduate nor her family members have yet to confirm where she’s heading for college, her next stop is reportedly believed to be the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

As for where the foursome is staying, multiple outlets have claimed the family is lodging at an 18th century farm house in Provence called Le Mas des Poiriers. It boasts 65 acres, nine rooms total and a full staff.