Kendall Jenner is officially the face of the new Ksubi campaign & the supermodel looks stunning, showing off her long legs in nothing but a baggy T-shirt!

Kendall Jenner, 23, looks flawless as the face of the Fall 2019 campaign for Australian fashion brand, ksubi, as the supermodel poses in two sexy looks, showing off her long, lean legs. In one photo, Kendall is sitting on the floor wearing nothing but an oversized black T-shirt, while her tanned legs are completely bare except for a pair of black leather combat boots. For the second campaign photo, Kendall looks even sexier as she is sitting atop a table wearing a pair of high-waisted, skin-tight black skinny jeans paired with a sheer white tank top. Kendall chose to go completely braless under the white wife-beater, showing off her bare breasts and nipples, and a glimpse at her rock hard abs. Not only does Kendall look super sexy in the outfits for the shoot, she opted to go au naturel, wearing barely any makeup except for some highlighter and lip gloss, choosing to leave her black her down in a natural wave.

Kendall partnered with the Australian denim and streetwear label, ksubi, for an 8 piece capsule collection including pieces from the brand’s Sign of the Times fall collection. The choice to partner with the brand was a no-brainer for Kendall, who is a genuine fan of the brand. “I’ve always been an admirer of ksubi’s style and vision, and I was so excited when they reached out to me,” Kendall said. “I can’t wait for the collection to drop in July.” The capsule collection will include vintage-inspired, edgy black pieces that resonate with both Kendall and the brand.

The CEO of ksubi, Craig King, gushed about having Kendall front the campaign, saying, “If you were to look at any one of our last few seasonal mood boards, you’d find a disproportionate number of shots of Kendall. She’s a key muse for ksubi. Her simple off-duty L.A. style is very reflective of Sydney’s street vibes. It’s not often you get to work with your long distance muse, so when the chance came around, we obviously jumped at it.”

Kendall’s collection includes everything from jeans, jackets, a T-shirt, a hooded sweater and shorts, with prices ranging from $90-$300. The Sign Of The Times collection will be available globally on July 16 in select stores and online from retailers: Barney’s, Browns, Intermix, Kith, ksubi, Net-A-Porter, Nordstrom, Nubian, Saks 5th Ave and Superette.